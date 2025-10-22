Indore Diwali Accidents: 18 Suffer Burns, Partial Vision Loss, Corneal Damage | File/Photo Credit: PTI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Festive celebrations turned into medical emergencies for several families in the city, as more than 18 people suffered eye injuries during Diwali festivities over the past 48 hours.

Doctors at Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital and a private eye institute reported a sharp rise in such cases, many of them involving children.

According to Dr Priti Rawat, Head of Ophthalmology at MY Hospital, eight patients sustained vision-threatening injuries requiring emergency surgeries. Most cases were caused by unsafe handling of firecrackers, reckless home experiments, and banned carbide guns.

“We received patients with burns, corneal ruptures, and chemical injuries from fireworks. In some cases, the cornea and retina suffered severe damage. Children are the most affected, mainly due to unsafe imitation of online videos,” said Dr Rawat.

In one such case, a 12-year-old boy sustained serious burns and lost partial vision after attempting to make a homemade firecracker by following a YouTube tutorial. The device exploded in his hand, damaging his right eye and cornea.

In another incident, a nine-year-old boy was injured when a rocket burst near his face. Despite wearing glasses, the fragments caused deep corneal damage, requiring immediate surgery. “The child’s cornea and iris were both affected. His recovery will depend on long-term follow-up and response to treatment,” said Dr Shweta Walia, one of the attending surgeons.

A teenage boy was also left partially blind after a carbide gun, an illegal, makeshift explosive device, burst near him. Senior ophthalmologist Dr OP Agrawal said, “We treated at least five children injured by carbide guns in the past two weeks. Such dangerous trends are being fuelled by misleading online videos that glorify risky experiments.”

Doctors warned against using home remedies like ghee, turmeric, or kajal for eye burns, advising instead to rinse eyes with clean water and seek immediate medical care. “Even a few hours’ delay can lead to permanent vision loss,” added Dr Rawat.

Experts have urged schools, civic bodies, and parents to spread awareness about the hazards of DIY fireworks and unsafe celebratory practices. “These homemade devices are highly unpredictable and can cause irreversible injuries. One careless act can cost a child his or her eyesight,” said Dr Agrawal.