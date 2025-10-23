Indore News: Two Arrested For Killing Youth To Take Revenge For Insult | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested two suspects within hours of a murder that took place in Swarnbagh Colony on Tuesday. The incident occurred following a minor dispute, and police apprehended the suspects before they could leave the city.

The suspects informed police that they attacked the youth in response to a perceived insult.

According to police, complainant Ayush Ranchhor, a resident of Swarnbagh Colony, reported that he was sitting near a grocery store with friends Shubham and Kshitij Khomne (the deceased) when three men - Karan alias Rock, Abhishek alias Kalu, and another person arrived on a scooter and motorcycle.

Two of the individuals allegedly began abusing and attacking Kshitij. During the scuffle, Karan produced a knife, which Abhishek used to stab Kshitij. The individuals then left the scene.

Kshitij was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. A case of murder was registered at MIG police station, and a team was constituted for the arrest of the accused.

After examining the CCTVs, police managed to trace the accused near Shreemaya Hotel on AB Road. While fleeing from the police, the accused fell from their scooter and got injured.

The accused were identified as Abhishek, alias Kalu Khande, and Karan, alias Rock Bhagore, both residents of the Sundar Nagar area of the city. Police also seized a scooter used in the crime and are questioning them about their other accomplices. Preliminary investigation revealed that the murder was an act of revenge for an earlier dispute where the victim had insulted the accused. Both accused were already bound over for a year and separate action is being taken for violating that order.

Two minors among five held for attacking youth

Police arrested five people, including two minor boys, within hours after a youth named Avinash was stabbed during a fight on Tuesday in Jeevan Ki Phel area.

Pardeshipura police station in charge RD Kanwa, said that the attack was the result of a minor dispute among local youths. Based on a complaint, a case was registered against some youths. Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the accused the same night.

Those arrested are Krishna alias Adi, Jitendra Borasi, Dev Sharma, and two juvenile offenders, all residents of Jeevan Ki Phel area of the city. Police said all the accused have criminal backgrounds, and previous cases are being verified.