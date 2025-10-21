Indore Crime: Three Murdered In City During Diwali Festivities; Two Men Attacked With Knife, Third Shot Dead

Indore Crime Roundup: Drunk IMC Employees Thrash Youth For Honking; Youth Attacked With Beer Bottle In Bar; Youth Booked For Molesting Woman | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three people were murdered within 24 hours, even as the city celebrated Diwali. Some youths, who had an argument with one of their friends over a rivalry, attacked him with a knife multiple times, causing his death.

Another man was shot dead in Dwarkapuri area and a youth was stabbed to death in the MIG area following an argument over an old rivalry.

CASE-1

The first incident took place in the Azad Nagar area on Diwali night. Police station in-charge Lokesh Singh Bhadoriya said that the deceased was identified as 30-year-old Raja Sonkar.

Raja Sonkar |

A preliminary probe suggested a group of youths was enjoying a liquor party in Pawanpuri Colony when an argument broke out between Raja and his friends. The entire crime was recorded on the CCTV cameras installed at the roadside.

A Group Of Friends Publicly Attacked A Youth In Indore On Diwali Night, Resulting In A Tragic Incident.#MadhyaPradesh #MadhyaPradeshNews #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/uyiklfasJn — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 21, 2025

The footage showed a group of men beating Raja and stabbing him with a knife. Bleeding and limping, Raja tried to run but the accused chased him. Some of his friends took Raja to the hospital but he could not be saved.

Bhadoriya said that Raja was a history-sheeter. He had at least eight criminal cases registered against him. Eleven accused were identified and detained by the police late on Tuesday. The accused are being questioned to know the exact reason behind the crime.

CASE-2

In the second incident, a man was shot dead following an argument with another group over some issue in the Dwarkapuri area on Tuesday afternoon.

Dwarkapuri police station in-charge Manish Mishra informed the Free Press that the deceased was identified as Mahesh alias Bachchu, a resident of Digvijay Multi area. He had an argument with one Ramesh and some other people in the area. Preliminary investigations revealed that Mahesh, Ramesh and other people worked in sabzi mandi and had a dispute over some issue.

At around 12.30 PM, Mahesh along with his accomplices reached Ramesh’s place and had an argument with him. It is said that Mahesh and his accomplices attacked Ramesh and others with a sharp-edged weapon. After this incident, Ramesh’s son Mithun called his friend Rajesh Dawar and others to the spot. When they reached there, Mahesh who was leaving the place, encountered them and again had an argument.

Then, one of the youths fired a bullet at Mahesh using a countrymade pistol. Mahesh received a bullet injury above his abdomen and was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

Mishra said that the people from Mahesh’s side had also attacked Ramesh so the case had been registered against both the groups. Mahesh’s wife alleged that Rajesh had opened fire at her husband. However, the police are investigating the case and have detained some of the accused.

CASE-3

A 21-year-old youth named Kshitij Khomne, a resident of Swarn Bagh Colony, was stabbed by some youths over an old rivalry.

MIG police station in-charge CB Singh informed the Free Press that Kshitij and his friends were sitting outside a shop in the area on Tuesday afternoon when Abhishek alias Kalu, Karan and others reached there. They started an argument which escalated and the accused attacked Kshitij with a knife before fleeing.

Kshitij was rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment. Police said that he had received knife injury in one of his legs and he died due to excessive bleeding.

The accused have been detained and further action is being taken against them.