 MP News: Indore-Khandwa Road To Be Completed By March 2026; 3 Tunnels And Narmada Bridge To Be Ready Within Four Months
Megha Engineering, the construction company, has claimed that traffic will open by March next year; the 45-km four-lane stretch between Balwada and Dhangaon is also about to complete, with only one railway bridge and four spans of the Narmada Bridge pending

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 12:53 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Indore-Khandwa Road To Be Completed By March 2026; Three Tunnels And Narmada Bridge To Be Ready Within Four Months | File Pic (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The much awaited Indore-Khandwa Road project is expected to be completed by March 2026, bringing major relief to the people of Malwa and Nimar.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is constructing a six-lane highway from Tejaji Nagar to Balwara under the Indore-Hyderabad Corridor. The project includes the construction of three tunnels, a 450-meter viaduct near Simrol, and a bridge over the Narmada River at Mortakkka.

According to NHAI officials, girder launching work on the Simrol Viaduct and the Narmada Bridge is in its final phase.

A total of 160 girders, each weighing between 80 to 100 tons, were installed 30 meters above a ravine using cranes. The process, which began in March, was completed last week.

Megha Engineering, the construction company, has claimed that traffic will open by March next year. The 45-km four-lane stretch between Balwada and Dhangaon is also about to complete, with only one railway bridge and four spans of the Narmada Bridge pending.

Once completed, the 713-km Indore-Hyderabad highway will reduce the current 876 km route by 157 km which will cut travel time from 18 hours to just 10 hours, significantly improving connectivity between central and southern India.

