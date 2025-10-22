MP News: 'Betiyo Ki Taange Tod Dena…,' BJP's Ex-MP Pragya Singh Thakur Publicly Asks Parents To Beat Daughters If They Attempt To Get Married To Non-Hindu-- Video

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP's former Member of Parliament from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur has once again stirred a controversy. She publicly asked parents to break their daughters' legs if they attempt to get married to a non-hindu.

A video went viral in which Thakur can be heard addressing the crowd. “Agar rona aaye toh ro lena, lekin mann ko majboot kar lena. Humari ladki agar kehna nahi maanti hai toh uski taange todne mein bhi jhijhakna nahi chahiye, kyunki jo baaton se, sanskaron se nahi maanti, usko tadna dena zaroori hai.” (If you feel like crying, cry, but make your heart strong. If your daughter doesn’t listen, don’t hesitate to even think of breaking her legs, because those who don’t learn through words or values need to be punished.)

Watch the video below :

Speaking at a recent religious event in Bhopal, Thakur advised parents to “make their minds strong” and not hesitate to punish their daughters if they disobey.

“If our daughter doesn’t listen and goes to a non-Hindu’s house, make your heart so strong that you can even think of breaking her legs. Those who don’t follow values must be punished,” she said in the viral video.

She went on to add that parents should not let such girls leave their homes. “If a girl doesn’t follow traditions, doesn’t respect elders, or plans to run away, stop her, whether by explaining, scolding, or even beating her. You must learn to set boundaries,” Thakur said.

Thakur further advised parents to ensure “discipline and cultural upbringing” in their children, saying, “If you feel like crying, cry, but strengthen your heart.”

Her comments have triggered sharp criticism from the Congress. Party spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta questioned the intent behind such remarks, saying, “Why spread hatred when only a few cases of religious conversion in Madhya Pradesh have led to convictions?”

The video has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread condemnation and sparking a debate over Thakur’s statements on parenting and women’s freedom.

Several netizens called her statements “disturbing” and “unacceptable,” saying such comments promote violence in the name of discipline.

Others questioned how such views align with the idea of women’s safety and freedom in modern society.