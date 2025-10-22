 MP News: Drunk Driver Loses Control; Hits Dozens Of Parked Vehicles Outside Chhatarpur Hospital--CCTV Clip Viral
CCTV footage of the incident, which has now gone viral on social media, shows the driver first running over a cluster of bikes and then turning in another direction to hit another group of vehicles.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 02:15 PM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A drunk driver allegedly lost control of a school van and crashed into more than two dozen parked vehicles outside the district hospital in Chhatarpur on Tuesday.

A hospital staff and security guards narrowly escaped being hit.

Watch the CCTV clip below :

After the crash, a crowd quickly gathered and stopped the driver. Angered by his dangerous behavior, people reportedly beat him before police arrived at the scene.

Hospital staff and bystanders intervened to control the situation and ensured the driver was taken into custody.

Police have registered a case against the driver and are investigating the circumstances that led to the reckless act.

Authorities have warned that such behavior could have caused serious injuries or fatalities.

The viral CCTV video has sparked outrage online, with many criticising the driver’s irresponsibility while appreciating the quick action of the crowd in preventing a worse tragedy.

The incident serves as a reminder of how dangerous drunk driving can be in crowded public areas.

