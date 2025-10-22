MP Horror! Drunk Man Attacks Wife With Sickle In Rajgarh, Cuts Both Her Hands Publicly

MP News: Drunk Man Attacks Wife With Sickle In Rajgarh, Cuts Both Her Hands In Broad Daylight | Instagram

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A horrific incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district, where a man brutally attacked his wife with a sickle in the middle of a busy market, cutting off both her hands.

According to information, the matter pertains from Biaora town in Rajgarh district on Tuesday morning, The horrific attack took place in broad daylight and was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

According to the police, the victim has been identified as Savita Shakyawar, a resident of Koli Mohalla. She was returning home after finishing her work when her husband confronted her near Jyoti Convent School.

It is said that the accused was under the influence of alcohol. He attacked the victim with a sickle, repeatedly striking her and eventually cutting both her hands.

As the woman fell on the road, locals rushed to help her. However, when they tried to intervene, the accused threatened and attempted to attack them as well. Bystanders immediately informed the police.

Victim in critical condition

Soon after, a Dial-112 police team reached the spot and rescued the severely injured woman. She was rushed to Biaora Civil Hospital for treatment. Her condition is said to be critical.

On the basis of the victim’s statement, police have launched an investigation and are currently searching for the accused. Exact reason behind the attack is yet to be confirmed.

However, the preliminary reports suggest that domestic disputes and alcohol influence may have resulted into the violence.