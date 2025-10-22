MP News: Woman Burnt With Hot Iron By In-Laws In Jabalpur; Tortured With Constant Taunts About Past Marriage

Representative image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was allegedly burnt with a hot iron by her in-laws over the death of her first husband in Jabalpur.

The woman has filed a complaint regarding this issue on Wednesday.

According to information, Shilpi had married Arvind Tiwari after her first husband passed away.

According to her complaint, her father-in-law, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law frequently taunted her about her previous marriage, making derogatory comments and constantly reminding her of her past, causing her severe mental distress.

The situation escalated recently during a family dispute when, as per Shilpi, her husband, provoked by his brother and sister-in-law, physically assaulted her and used a hot press to burn her. The incident has left the woman traumatized and seeking justice.

Madhotal police have registered a formal case against Arvind Tiwari, his brother, and sister-in-law under relevant sections of the law. Authorities said the investigation is underway, and further details will be revealed as the case progresses.

Local authorities and activists have called for strict action to ensure the safety of Shilpi and prevent such incidents in the future.

Police have urged anyone with information related to the case to come forward to help in the investigation.