Bhopal News: Two Dead After Speeding SUV Rams Into Bikes; Angry Locals Vandalise Vehicle |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An accident took the lives of two young men after a speeding red Thar rammed into two motorcycles on Diwal night in Bhopal.

The incident occurred under the Eintkhedi police station area which left two others seriously injured, who were rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Abdul Mukhtar and Abdul Ghani. According to police reports, the Thar driver fled the scene immediately along with his companions, after the collision.

Angered by the incident, local residents vandalised the Thar, which was later seized by authorities.

Following the accident, a large crowd gathered outside the mortuary of Gandhi Medical College.

They demanded immediate post mortems and the early release of the bodies to the families.

However, officials said that the post mortems would be conducted on Tuesday morning, after which the bodies would be handed over.

Police have begun investigating the case using the Thar’s registration number to trace the accused.

Senior officers reached the spot to control the situation and calm the angry crowd.

Residents have demanded strict action against the accused and the others responsible for the accident