MP News: Bhopal MLA Arif Masood Distributes Jackets To Temple Priests & Mosque Imams On New Year | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of New Year, MLA from Bhopal’s Central Assembly constituency, Arif Masood, organised a programme at Neelam Park near Lily Talkies.

During the event, he invited temple priests and mosque imams and muezzins from the constituency and presented them with jackets as New Year gifts.

The programme began with collective prayers and blessings for peace, harmony and prosperity in the Central Assembly area.

Addressing the gathering, Arif Masood said that Bhopal has always been an example of brotherhood and unity.

In today’s atmosphere of hatred, the presence of religious leaders from different communities on one platform sent a strong message of love and harmony.

He said that for the past several years, he has been taking special care of priests and imams in his constituency, especially during the winter season.

Continuing this tradition, he distributed jackets to religious leaders on New Year with the message, “Spread love, end hatred,” while upholding Bhopal’s Ganga-Jamuni culture.

The MLA also said that along with development work, he always stands with the people of his constituency during festivals.

He mentioned that he distributes sarees during Diwali, festival materials to sisters on Raksha Bandhan, and gifts to imams during Ramadan and Eid.

Thanking the large number of religious leaders present at the event, Arif Masood said priests and imams dedicate their lives to religious duties and often come from modest economic backgrounds.

He appealed to society to take special care of them during festivals, as they too have families like everyone else.