MP News: 2026; Governor Mangubhai Patel’s Tenure Will End, Chief Secretary and DGP To Retire | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The year 2026 is set to bring in many changes in the state. New faces may be seen in many important positions. The tenure of Governor Mangubhai Patel is going to end in July. He took over as the Governor on July 8, 2021, so the state will get a new Governor this year.

After extension of services, the tenure of Chief Secretary Anurag Jain will end on August 31, and if he does not get another extension, he will retire this year. Similarly, Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana will retire on November 30. Before Makwana’s retirement, a panel will be set up to appoint a new DGP.

Sixteen officers each from the IAS and IPS cadres will retire this year. Alka Upadhyay and Ashish Shrivastava, who are on deputation to the Centre, will retire in May and October, respectively.

Similarly, the chairman of the Secondary Education Board Smita Bhradwaj will retire in March.

Principal Secretary (mining) Umakant Umrao will retire in July, secretary to Lokayukta Aruna Gupta in October, Managing Director of Khadi and Village Industries Board Mal Singh Bhaidiya in June, Commissioner of archaeology Urmila Shukla in February, Secretary of the revenue board Lalit Dahima in December, commissioner of Chambal division Suresh Kumar in September, Additional Secretary in CM’s Secretariat Chandra Shekhar Walimbe in November, additional secretary Sanjay Kumar in April, additional secretary (Ayush) Sanjay Kumar Mishra in December, collector of Shahdol Kedar Singh in November, and additional collector of Balaghat GS Dhurve in August.

Among the IPS officers director of NCRB Alok Ranjan will retire in July and DG Railway Police Board Sonali Mishra in October.

Chairman of the Police Housing Corporation Ajay Sharma will retire in August, special DG (telecom) Sanjeev Shami in June, ADG AJAK Ashutosh Rai in August, IG Planning Sanjay Tiwari in June, IG (law and order) Anshuman Singh in February, IG (Gwalior) Arvind Saxena in July, IG Himani Khanna in March, IG (Narmadapuram) Mithilesh Shukla in August, IG (FSL) Shashikant Shukla in July, DIG (Indore, Narcotics) Mahesh Chandra Jain in May, DIG (Shahdol) Savita Sohane in April, and SP (Barwani) Jagdish Dawar this month.