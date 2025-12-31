Bhopal News: Green Impressions; Artists Showcase Their Environmental, Civic Concerns | FP Photo

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Artists and art teachers from across the country have showcased their deep environmental and civic concerns through art at ‘Green Impressions.’

The artwork of Abhishek Verma depicts the polluted present of Indore’s Kanh River and the collective efforts needed to restore its cleanliness, reminding us that river conservation is a shared responsibility.

‘Bindu of Upper Lake,’ by Faisal Mateen shows a Raza-inspired red Bindu floating above waste-polluted waters of Bhopal’s Upper Lake, symbolising life and balance by using recycled materials. Similarly, Dharmendra Mewade’s artwork presents Shahpura Lake, Bhopal as a site of contradiction, where pollution and decay coexist with renewal and care, suggesting that hope emerges through collective human action.

The artwork ‘Rasovais,’ by Sunita Verma from Bhilai highlights the harmful impact of toxic packaging on human health and the environment using non-biodegradable plastic waste. The burden of Civilizations's Sandhya Shrivastava from Patiala depicts a city morning where a massive heap of garbage blocks a river, revealing how human negligence and unchecked urban growth endanger nature and urban life.

Sushma Shrivastava from Bhopal reflects the alarming consequences of global warming and its growing threat to the natural environment. The annual calendar “Green Impressions,” published by the ArtDesign Teachers’ Forum, was launched in the city on Wednesday.