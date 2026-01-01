Bhopal News: 99% Water Supply Safe On BMC’s Paper, But Ground Reality Tells A Lethal Tale

Bhopal News: New Year Gift for Newlyweds; BMC To Reduce Marriage Certificates Cost | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) claims that 99% of the city’s water network is safe, however, ground realities in several parts of the city, especially in the old city areas, tell a far more alarming story.

The deaths of nine people due to contaminated drinking water in Indore have shaken Madhya Pradesh, prompting Bhopal’s civic body to wake up and step up ground-level inspections in sensitive areas.

On Wednesday, a municipal team reached Awadhpuri and collected drinking water samples from several households to test for possible contamination. The move follows mounting apprehensions that underground pipelines may be vulnerable to leakage and external damage, particularly in areas where civic and private excavation work has taken place.

When Free Press, investigated in densely populated localities such as Itwara, Budhwara, Bagh Farhat Afza and Gas Relief Colony, the ground reality seems horrible as drinking water pipelines still pass through or alongside open, overflowing drains. Many of these pipelines are decades old, corroded and exposed to sewage mirroring the very conditions that triggered the Indore tragedy.

BMC commissioner Sanskriti Jain has asserted that 99% of Bhopal’s water distribution network is safe. But now officials are examining whether similar digging activities could have compromised drinking water pipelines. The current inspection aims to rule out any possibility of sewage or drain water entering the potable water network through leaks or damaged sections.

Why Awadhpuri is under scrutiny?

Awadhpuri has previously witnessed infrastructure damage linked to excavation. Around eight months ago, piped natural gas (PNG) supply in the area was abruptly disrupted. An inquiry revealed that a private vendor was carrying out excavation work connected to a drain, during which an underground PNG pipeline was damaged, leading to the suspension of gas supply.

Old network, persistent risks

Experts point out that while New Bhopal has relatively modern infrastructure, large parts of Old city still depend on 40–50-year-old pipelines that run close to or through drains. When water supply is interrupted, negative pressure inside pipelines can cause contaminated water to be sucked in through leakage points, posing a serious public health risk. In such cases, even chlorination may not be fully effective.

Harsh reality

Bhopal’s water supply capacity stands at around 514–575 MLD, but nearly 15–20% is lost due to leakages. Under the Rs. 448-crore AMRUT 2.0 project, the civic body has promised pipeline replacement and network expansion. However, progress on the ground remains slow.

Chlorination and increased sampling

The BMC claims to have put the water supply system on alert mode. Officials say chlorination has been intensified and water sampling has been increased across the city. The administration has also reiterated plans to replace old pipelines using GI (galvanised iron) lines under ongoing projects.

Mayor orders citywide inspection

Mayor Malti Rai has directed the civic body’s engineering wing to carry out inspections to ensure that no contaminated water is being supplied to residents. She instructed sub-engineers, assistant engineers and supervisors to conduct on-site inspections, while executive engineers and superintending engineers have been asked to closely monitor the process. The mayor has also ordered that detailed inspection reports be submitted after the exercise.