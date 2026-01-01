Bhopal News: Man Held For Stealing Women’s Undergarments, Found Wearing Them

Tulinj Police have arrested the main accused in a murder case and detained a juvenile accomplice following a violent stabbing incident that took place in Nalasopara East earlier this month. | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Local residents on the last day of 2025 caught a man who allegedly had a habit of stealing women’s undergarments. Shockingly, the accused was found sleeping peacefully at home while wearing the stolen garments, said Kolar police on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place in Amarnath Colony. On Tuesday at about 12.30 pm, a dairy operator noticed that women’s undergarments drying on the balcony of his house went missing. The complainant told police that he had seen a shadow late at night and when he opened the gate but the suspect fled the spot. Later, he realised that the undergarments were stolen.

During a search of the area, a labour card was found at the scene with the name, Deepak, written on it. Using this clue, the police traced the suspect and conducted a raid at his residence on Wednesday afternoon.

When the police reached the house, the accused, identified as Deepak, was found sleeping. Upon waking and detaining him, a scuffle ensued during which it was revealed that he was wearing women’s undergarments. Locals reportedly recorded videos of the incident, which later surfaced.

Police station incharge Sanjay Soni said that during preliminary questioning, the accused confessed to having committed similar thefts earlier, including stealing women’s undergarments from Mandakini Colony.

According to TI Soni, the accused’s mental condition is also being examined as part of the investigation. The police have registered a case and are continuing further investigation.