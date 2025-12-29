 Bhopal News: Poachers On Radar In Sagar, Tiger’s Electric Trap Death
As body parts such as paws, teeth, and nails were found intact, it is believed poachers had laid the electric trap to catch a herbivorous animal, and the tiger fell victim to it. Poachers may have fled after seeing the tiger electrocuted. The buzz is that the dog squad has reached close to suspected people, and forest officials are zeroing in on them.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 07:49 PM IST
Bhopal News: Poachers On Radar In Sagar, Tiger’s Electric Trap Death | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger found dead in the Dhana forest circle of Sagar district on Sunday was killed by electrocution after falling into an electric trap laid by unknown poachers. This came to light after the autopsy of the feline on Monday.

A forest officer from Sagar district said electrocution was confirmed as the cause of death. Help of a dog squad is being taken to trace suspected accused. He added an investigation is underway to ascertain whether it was a case of accidental electrocution or a deliberate act.

Meanwhile, photographs of the tiger have been sent to Nauradehi Tiger Reserve and Panna Tiger Reserve to ascertain whether the animal had strayed from either area.

As body parts such as paws, teeth and nails were found intact, it is believed poachers had laid the electric trap to catch a herbivorous animal and the tiger fell victim to it. Poachers may have fled after seeing the tiger electrocuted.

Buzz is that the dog squad has reached close to suspected people and forest officials are zeroing in on them. After autopsy, the carcass was burnt as per protocol of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

