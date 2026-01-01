Bhopal News: Rawat’s Importance Enrages MOS Status Holder Sitaram Adiwasi

MP News: Several BJP Leaders In State Close To Party’s New Executive President | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The original BJP leaders are upset with the Congressmen who have defected to the ruling party. Vice chairman of the Sahariya Development Authority Sitaram Adiwasi, who has been given the status of a minister of state, poured out his pains on Wednesday.

According to Sitaram, he may have been given the status of a minister of state, but he is not getting due respect. Nor is he invited to any meeting.

On the other hand, Ram Niwas Rawat, who switched over to the BJP from the Congress, is getting more importance. The Chief Minister and the minister in charge also listen to him.

At a recently held meeting, Rawat was sitting beside the collector, though he did not have that high a stature in politics. Sitaram said it was the tribal people who voted for the BJP to ensure its victory in the Lok Sabha election.

An election cannot be won only with votes of the Rawat community, he said. It is because of Rawat that the atmosphere in the area has deteriorated, he said. He further said funds were not given to the Sahariya Development Authority, but the proposals put up by Rawat were approved.

According to Sitaram, the Chief Minister told him that it was he (Sitaram) who was behind Rawat’s defeat in the by-election.

The tribal people are being deprived of land in the name of setting up solar plants, Sitaram said, adding that it will damage the BJP