MP News: ‘Patakhe Se Darr Lagta Hai, Par Gyaan Dene Walon Ka Gyaan Fail Karenge,’ Says Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri, Vows To Burst Crackers This Diwali In Chhatarpur (VIDEO)

Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri made this bold and witty remark during the Hanuman Janmotsav celebration and decided to burst crackers at Bageshwar Dham on Monday.

Bold Statement at Hanuman Janmotsav

He said, “Jo log Diwali par patakhe na fodne ka gyaan dete hain, humne pran liya hai unka gyaan hum fail karenge. Waise toh humein patakhon se darr lagta hai, par jo patakhe par gyaan dete hain unka gyaan hum fail karenge, aur 10–12 patakhe unki zid mein phodenge.” (“Those who try to teach others not to burst crackers on Diwali, we have decided to fail their knowledge. Even though I am scared of crackers, I’ll burst 10–12 just to prove a point.”)

Celebrating Diwali with Devotion and Joy

After completing his spiritual journey, Dhirendra Shastri has returned to Bageshwar Dham to celebrate Diwali with full devotion and joy.

His light-hearted yet confident statement on Narak Chaturdashi — which also marks the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman — quickly spread across social media and sparked cheerful reactions among followers.

Bageshwar Dham Illuminated with Diyas and Devotion

The Dham glowed with thousands of diyas as devotees chanted bhajans, offered prayers, and celebrated the festival with enthusiasm. Shastri reminded everyone that Diwali is not just about lights and crackers, but also about spreading positivity and celebrating the victory of good over evil.