Chhattisgarh Assembly: Congress MLAs Suspended Amid Uproar Over Alleged Misuse Of Probing Agencies

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Assembly witnessed a chaotic session on Wednesday as the Opposition Congress staged a vehement protest, alleging that central and state investigative agencies were being weaponized to suppress political opponents. The uproar culminated in the automatic suspension of 34 Congress legislators after they breached parliamentary decorum by entering the well of the House. Although the suspension was revoked by the Speaker a few minutes later, the session was marked by repeated adjournments and heated exchanges between the treasury and opposition benches.

The controversy began when the Congress moved an adjournment motion demanding a discussion on the conduct of agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the state's Economic Offences Wing (EOW). Senior Congress MLA cum former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel during Zero Hour led the charge, claiming that democracy was in danger. He leveled serious allegations against the EOW, asserting that witness statements were being pre-fabricated in agency offices and later presented in court as genuine. Baghel further alleged that the recent arrest of his son, Chaitanya Baghel, in a liquor scam case was politically motivated. He alleged that when Congress leaders marched to register to protest against tree-felling for coal mines in Tamnar, they were threatened by administrative officers and police.

The situation inside the House was tense from the beginning. During Question Hour, proceedings were disrupted as Congress members entered wearing clothes affixed with "Satyamev Jayate" posters. Speaker Raman Singh condemned this act as a violation of parliamentary rules and adjourned the House twice when members refused to remove the slogans. When the House reassembled and the Speaker rejected the adjournment motion regarding the probe agencies, the protest intensified. Congress members chanted "Satyamev Jayate," while BJP legislators countered with "Vande Mataram."

Senior BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar objected to the Opposition's demands, arguing that the state assembly was not the appropriate forum to discuss the actions of central agencies. However, the Congress maintained that the investigations into alleged scams—ranging from liquor and coal to the District Mineral Foundation—were attempts to defame the party. Following the rejection of their demand for a discussion, the Congress legislators stormed the well of the House, triggering their automatic suspension under Assembly rules before staging a walkout.