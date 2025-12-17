Chhattisgarh Assembly Disrupted As Congress Protests Alleged Deforestation Linked To Mining |

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Assembly was disrupted on Tuesday as Congress MLAs protested alleged widespread deforestation in the Surguja and Bastar divisions linked to mining projects. Several opposition legislators were briefly suspended after entering the well of the House when Speaker Raman Singh rejected their demand for a discussion.

Opposition Leader Charan Das Mahant, Congress members moved an adjournment motion, claiming regions like Hasdeo Aranya and Tamnar were facing mass protests over the diversion of forest land. The party alleged that project approvals were granted based on fake public hearings and the fraudulent approval of gram sabhas, and accused the BJP government of prioritizing industrial interests over local welfare and forests. They warned that the loss of the Hasdeo Arand, termed the "lungs of Chhattisgarh," threatens biodiversity, water resources, and elephant corridors. LOP Charan Das Mahant alleged that the administration is working in the favour of Corporates like Adani and Jindal, sacrificing the rights of the poor public.

Forest and Climate Change Minister Kedar Kashyap strongly refuted the allegations. He stated the government is committed to forest conservation and claimed the state's forest cover has increased, citing Forest Survey of India reports. He added that only 1,300.8 hectares of forest land were diverted for five mining projects in the last two years, all in strict compliance with the Forest Conservation Act and central approval.

The Minister rejected claims of fake hearings and illegal felling, detailing that compensatory afforestation is underway with plans to plant nearly 17.80 lakh saplings. He confirmed that permissions for land diversion and tree felling were granted according to rules, including the Forest Rights Act no-objection certificate.

Following the Minister's reply, the Speaker disallowed the adjournment motion, shouting slogans 30 Congress members entered the well of the House, leading to suspension. Meanwhile, the speaker later on revoked the suspension.