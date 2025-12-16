 Goa Nightclub Fire: Delhi Court Grants 48-Hour Transit Remand Of Luthra Brothers To State Police - VIDEO
A Delhi court granted Goa Police a 48-hour transit remand of nightclub owners Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra over the December 6 fire that killed 25 people. Deported from Thailand, they were arrested at Delhi airport, underwent medical check-ups and will be produced before a Goa court on December 17.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 10:57 PM IST
article-image
ANI

Goa: A Delhi court on Tuesday granted the Goa Police a 48-hour transit remand of Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, co-owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, in connection with the devastating fire that killed 25 people earlier this month.

The Patiala House Court heard the matter and granted the two-day transit remand to the Goa Police. The duo were deported to India from Thailand, after which a Goa Police team arrested them at the airport in connection with the deaths of 25 people in the fire at their nightclub. Judicial Magistrate Twinkle Chawla passed the order.

During the court proceedings, both Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra were seen breaking down and weeping after they saw their family members.

The Luthra brothers will be produced before a Goa court in connection with the December 6 fire incident that claimed 25 lives.

Goa Police took custody of the Luthra brothers upon their arrival at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport and completed the necessary legal formalities before presenting them in court.

The brothers were brought to the court in Delhi in two separate police vehicles and were also taken to Safdarjung Hospital for a medical check-up.

They are facing charges of culpable homicide and negligence following the tragedy, which investigators allege was compounded by the nightclub operating in violation of mandatory fire safety norms.

The Luthra brothers are expected to be produced before the Mapusa Magistrate Court on December 17 after being brought to Goa for questioning.

article-image

Earlier on Thursday, a Delhi court rejected the anticipatory bail pleas filed by Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, following a response submitted by the Goa Police.

