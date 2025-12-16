Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Luthra Brothers Deported To India From Bangkok, Arrested At Delhi Airport

New Delhi: After being deported from Thailand, Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of the Goa nightclub where 25 people died in a fire on December 6, have landed in Delhi after spending 10 days on the run. The Goa police have formally arrested the duo.
The duo will be produced before a Delhi court on charges of culpable homicide and negligence. They were detained in Phuket on December 11 following Indian diplomatic intervention, after an Interpol Blue Corner Notice was issued. The Goa police are present at the airport.
(This is a developing story. More updates to follow)
