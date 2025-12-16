Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Luthra Brothers Deported To India From Bangkok, Arrested At Delhi Airport

Goa Nightclub Fire: Luthra Brothers Deported From Bangkok, To Be Produced Before Patiala House Court After Landing In Delhi | VIDEO | X

New Delhi: After being deported from Thailand, Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of the Goa nightclub where 25 people died in a fire on December 6, have landed in Delhi after spending 10 days on the run. The Goa police have formally arrested the duo.

The duo will be produced before a Delhi court on charges of culpable homicide and negligence. They were detained in Phuket on December 11 following Indian diplomatic intervention, after an Interpol Blue Corner Notice was issued. The Goa police are present at the airport.

Luthra brothers-Gaurav and Saurabh, the owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, Goa, where 25 people were killed in a fire, brought to Delhi https://t.co/XtlU4v8Vqn pic.twitter.com/PL8KtBpVUF — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2025

(This is a developing story. More updates to follow)