'Unke Health Issues Par Hum Concerned Hai': Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan Reacts To CM Nitish Kumar Pulling Down Doctor's Hijab As Video Goes Viral

Left: Iqra Hasan Right: Viral video screengrab | ANI

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Iqra Hasan on Tuesday expressed concern over Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pulling down a woman doctor’s hijab, after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Speaking to news agency ANI outside Parliament, the MP said, "Bohot afsoos ki baat hai ki pradesh ki sabse bade pat par baithe hue vyakti ke dwara aisi harkat hui. Unke health issues par bhi hum bohot concerned hai, itne garima ke pad par hokar chahe health reasons ho ya jo bhi reason ho this is not acceptable."

This roughly translates to: "Regrettably, such an act was done by the person holding the highest position in the state... We are concerned about the CM's health. I feel that, be it a health reason or any other reason, this is not acceptable."

Reportedly, the incident took place during an appointment letter distribution ceremony held at the Chief Minister’s residence, where newly recruited AYUSH doctors were being handed their appointment letters.

शर्मनाक!



एक महिला डॉक्टर का हिजाब खींचना उसकी गरिमा और धार्मिक पहचान पर सीधा हमला है।



जब राज्य का मुख्यमंत्री ऐसा करे, तो महिलाओं की सुरक्षा पर सवाल उठना लाज़मी है। pic.twitter.com/NY7lfsCIn6 — Iqra Hasan (@IqraMunawwar_) December 15, 2025

The woman seen in the video has been identified as Nusrat Parveen. In the footage, Nitish Kumar is seen asking her about her headscarf after handing over the appointment letter and instructing her to remove it. Before she could respond, he allegedly pulled down her hijab himself.

The woman appeared visibly shocked by the Chief Minister’s action, while others present at the event were seen laughing in the background.

Reports said a total of 1,283 AYUSH doctor, comprising 685 Ayurvedic, 393 Homeopathic and 205 Unani practitioners, were issued appointment letters at the event.

Former Jammu & Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufi also reacted to the incident. Taking to X she said,"Having personally known & admired Nitish ji I was shocked to see him pull down a young Muslim woman’s naqaab. Does one attribute it to old age or the normalisation of humiliating Muslims publicly."

She further said,"The fact that people around him watched this horrific incident unfold as some form of an entertainment is even more unsettling. Nitish Sahab perhaps it’s time you step down?"