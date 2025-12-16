 'Reservation Hai Mera! Mat Chhuo': Passenger Protests As TTEs Grab His Collar, Accuse Him of Ticketless Travel | Video
A viral video from an Indian Railways train shows a heated clash between Travelling Ticket Examiners and a male passenger accused of ticketless travel. The TTEs are seen grabbing his collar and threatening police action as the man resists, claims reservation and fellow passengers intervene.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 03:56 PM IST
article-image
The scenes from intense clash between the TTE and the passenger | x/@gharkekalesh

A viral video circulating on social media has captured a tense and physical altercation aboard an Indian Railways train, involving Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs) and passengers accused of travelling without valid tickets.

‘Chhod Do Mujhe!’ Passenger Resists as TTEs Grapple

The video begins mid-argument in the narrow aisle of a crowded compartment. Two uniformed TTEs are seen surrounding a male passenger, with one officer grabbing him by the arms and collar. The passenger resists and shouts, “Chhod do mujhe! Kyun pakad rahe ho?” (Leave me! Why are you holding me?).

A visibly agitated TTE is heard shouting back, “Ticket dikhao! Bina ticket ke ghoom rahe ho!” (Show your ticket! You’re travelling without one!), while tugging at the passenger’s shirt and demanding his ID.

Seconds later, the passenger raises his hands defensively, yelling, “Reservation hai mera! Mat chhuo!” (I have a reservation! Don’t touch me!), as shoving and wrist-grabbing continue. The TTEs threaten, “Fine bharo ya utro!” (Pay the fine or get off!) and warn that police will be called at the next station.

Other passengers intervene verbally, urging both sides to stop fighting, as several commuters are seen recording the incident on their phones.

No Punches, But Use of Force Raises Questions

While no clear punches are visible, the physical restraint appears forceful, with bodies pressed together and arms flailing in the cramped space. The TTEs continue grappling as they warn, “Station pe police ko bulaayenge!” (We’ll call the police at the station), prompting defiant responses from the passenger.

Netizens Divided Over TTEs’ Conduct

Social media reactions to the video remain sharply divided. While some users condemned the TTEs for allegedly manhandling passengers, others defended strict action against ticketless travel.

One user wrote, “TTE hai ya gali ka goonda? No government official has the right to manhandle citizens.”

Another commented, “No ticket, no logic only kalesh.”

Others pointed out that ticket disputes should be resolved through fines or warnings, not physical confrontations inside crowded trains.

Indian Railways has not issued an official statement regarding the viral video so far.

