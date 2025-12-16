West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas Resigns From Post Days After Chaos At Lionel Messi's Kolkata Event | X/@PallabB

Kolkata: West Bengal Sports Minister and senior TMC leader Aroop Biswas on Tuesday (December 16) reportedly resigned from his post days after the alleged mismanagement at football icon Lionel Messi's event at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday, reported IANS. Biswas wrote a letter to state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in this regard.

The main organiser of the Messi India GOAT Tour, Satadru Dutta, was arrested hours after the chaos erupted at the event. Meanwhile, two other people were also taken into custody on Monday in connection with the matter.

According to the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, based on CCTV footage from Yuva Bharati Krirangan, or Salt Lake Stadium, South Bidhannagar police arrested Gaurav Basu and Shubhrapratim Dey from the Nagerbazar area in Kolkata for the vandalism inside the stadium on December 13.

So far, five people have been arrested in connection with vandalism inside the stadium.

(It is a developing story...)