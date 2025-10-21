 Bhopal News: BMC Makes E-KYC, Samagra ID Compulsory For Mass Weddings In November
The decision follows repeated instances of incomplete and incorrect documentation in earlier ceremoniest

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 09:46 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Couples planning to marry under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivahevam Nikah Yojana in November must now complete Aadhaar-based e-KYC verification and obtain a Samagra ID to qualify for participation. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made both documents compulsory for eligibility.

Officials said couples failing to complete e-KYC or Samagra registration will not be allowed to marry or perform Nikah during the mass wedding event. The decision follows repeated instances of incomplete and incorrect documentation in earlier ceremonies, which led to confusion and delays on the wedding day.

To prevent such issues, the BMC has released detailed guidelines ahead of time. This year’s event will accommodate up to 200 couples, with a minimum requirement of 11 participants. Applications are being accepted at ward and zonal offices, though officials have already found discrepancies in several applicants’ papers.

‘Verify docus early’

Additional Commissioner Varun Awasthi said that all eligible couples must ensure their names are correctly registered on the Samagra portal and that Aadhaar-based e-KYC is fully completed. He urged applicants to verify their documents early to avoid last-minute complications.

