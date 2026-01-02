Indore New Year Celebrations: 3 Dead In Separate Incidents

MP News: Former CMHO’s 61-Year-Old Wife Found Lying Dead & Unclothed In Her House | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): What should have been a night of joy and new beginnings turned into a period of mourning for three families in Indore. The festive atmosphere of celebrating New Year Eve was shattered as a teenager drowned at a waterfall, a birthday celebration turned fatal, and a high-speed collision claimed a life on the highway.

In the Malharganj area, a 25-year-old’s birthday party ended in a fatal stabbing by a friend following a heated argument. Later, on Khandwa Road, a speeding SUV returning from a farmhouse celebration collided head-on with a passenger bus, leaving a 28-year-old dead and two of his friends fighting for their lives. In Simrol, a 16-year-old boy from Indore drowned at the Juna Pani Waterfall on Wednesday while celebrating New Year’s Eve with his father and brother.

Friend invited to birthday party turns killer

In a shocking betrayal of trust, a 25-year-old youth was allegedly murdered by a friend he had invited to celebrate both his birthday and the New Year under Malharganj police station limits. What began as a verbal altercation over abusive remarks during the party escalated into a fatal stabbing.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Pushpendra, son of Rajkumar, a resident of Jai Bhavani Nagar. The accused Neeraj Yadav of Hukumchand Colony has been arrested in connection with the murder.

Police said Pushpendra has his birthday on December 31 and he had invited his friends to celebrate. Around 12:30 pm, an argument broke out between Pushpendra and Neeraj after they allegedly exchanged abusive words. The dispute quickly escalated, following which Neeraj pulled out a knife and stabbed Pushpendra multiple times. Pushpendra was rushed to a hospital by his friends in a critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment late at night. His friends also initially attempted to mislead police by saying that they had found Pushpendra on the road in critical condition.

Murder took place just 100 metres from home; family learnt after three hours

The birthday and New Year’s Eve party was being held on the rooftop of the accused Neeraj’s house, located barely 100 metres from Pushpendra’s residence. Around 15 friends were present at the party. The family came to know about Pushpendra’s death only when police reached their house to gather information, nearly three hours after the incident. It was revealed that Pushpendra and Neeraj had been close friends since childhood.

Accused tried to flee the city

Following the death, the accused panicked and attempted to flee the city. During the investigation, police detained and questioned all the friends who attended the party. Their statements confirmed that Neeraj had stabbed Pushpendra. Acting on location inputs, police arrested Neeraj from Sarwate Bus Stand while he was trying to escape and further investigation is underway.