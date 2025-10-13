 MP News: Retired Railway Officer Duped Of Over ₹3 Lakh By Fraudster Posing As CBI Official In Gwalior
The scammer managed to get the money transferred to different accounts under the pretext of an investigation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 07:56 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A retired railway officer was duped of ₹3.80 lakh by a fraudster who claimed to be a CBI officer.

Sudhakar Yadav, son of Suryadev Yadav, who lives in DB City on Sachin Tendulkar Marg, is retired from the railway department.

A few days ago, an unknown number called his home while his wife was alone. The caller asked Sudhakar to go to a separate room and falsely claimed he was involved in a ₹60 crore embezzlement case linked to money laundering by the owner of Jet Airbase.

The fraudster said his bank account had been traced and that the money would be released if he cooperated.

Fearing legal trouble, Sudhakar followed the instructions, and the scammer got ₹3.80 lakh transferred. Later, the fraudster demanded another ₹5 lakh, after which Sudhakar realized it was a scam and informed his son, and then approached the police.

Cyber cell investigation revealed that the calls, including WhatsApp voice and video calls, came from a number in Cambodia. The fraudster is still at large.

