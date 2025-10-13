 Bhopal News: Row After Right-Wingers Urge Hindus To Shop For Diwali Within Their Community
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Row After Right-Wingers Urge Hindus To Shop For Diwali Within Their Community

Bhopal News: Row After Right-Wingers Urge Hindus To Shop For Diwali Within Their Community

VHP defends the move, saying it only aims to support EWS Hindu vendors

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 08:21 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Row After Right-Wingers Urge Hindus To Shop For Diwali Within Their Community |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A controversy erupted here on Monday after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal put up posters at several places, appealing to Hindus todo their Diwali purchasing only at Hindu shops.

The posters urged theHindus to interact with members of their own community and purchaseitems from those who celebrated Diwali.

In the run-up to Diwali, the atmosphere of the state capital is charged withvibrant celebrations and festive fervour. However, a communal twist occurred as right-wing groups like the VHP and the Bajrang Dal launched acampaign using posters with the slogan “ApnaTyohar, Apno seVyavahar” (Celebrate your festival with your own people). These posters urge Hindus to support local businesses within their own community.

Read Also
MP News: Living Separately Since 4 Years, Bhind Couple Patches Up After High Court's '30-Day Stay'...
article-image

The posters were visible since Monday morning. However, as the controversy escalated, some of the posters, including a big one at the busyRangmahal Square in New Market area, vanished by around 2.30 PM.

FPJ Shorts
'Yeh Kya Kar Rahi Hai Inke Saath?': Avneet Kaur Visits Ujjain's Mahakal Temple Along With Surya Kumar Yadav & His Wife - Watch
'Yeh Kya Kar Rahi Hai Inke Saath?': Avneet Kaur Visits Ujjain's Mahakal Temple Along With Surya Kumar Yadav & His Wife - Watch
West Bengal News: Durgapur Rape Victim’s Father To Take Back Her Daughter To Odisha - VIDEO
West Bengal News: Durgapur Rape Victim’s Father To Take Back Her Daughter To Odisha - VIDEO
'Bhai Bahut Aage Daal Rahe Ho!': Kuldeep Yadav Smiles At A Fan's Cheeky Remark During IND Vs WI 2nd Test Match; Video
'Bhai Bahut Aage Daal Rahe Ho!': Kuldeep Yadav Smiles At A Fan's Cheeky Remark During IND Vs WI 2nd Test Match; Video
Mumbai Coastal Road Accident: Over-Speeding SUV Crashes Into Tunnel Wall Near Worli; Video
Mumbai Coastal Road Accident: Over-Speeding SUV Crashes Into Tunnel Wall Near Worli; Video

Defending the move, VHP publicity chief (MadhdyaKshetra) Jitendra Singhinformed the Free Press, “The posters aim to support Hindus and createawareness in society.

The initiative was meant to strengthen cultural bonds.Our main purpose is that people should purchase Diwali items from poorHindu vendors of economically weaker section who run stalls, so that they may also celebrate Diwali. The posters do not differentiate between Hindus and Muslims in society. We wantto uplift the economically weaker section (EWS) of the Hindu community.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Female Teacher Jumps To Death After Dispute With Live-In Partner

Bhopal News: Female Teacher Jumps To Death After Dispute With Live-In Partner

Bhopal News: Clash In Dhaba Over Dinner Bill, 7 Injured

Bhopal News: Clash In Dhaba Over Dinner Bill, 7 Injured

CM Mohan Yadav Gives ₹197 Crore Incentive, ₹347 Crore Bank Loans To MSME Units

CM Mohan Yadav Gives ₹197 Crore Incentive, ₹347 Crore Bank Loans To MSME Units

MP News: NEET AYUSH UG 2025 Third Phase Counselling From Octorber 17

MP News: NEET AYUSH UG 2025 Third Phase Counselling From Octorber 17

Bhopal News: Row After Right-Wingers Urge Hindus To Shop For Diwali Within Their Community

Bhopal News: Row After Right-Wingers Urge Hindus To Shop For Diwali Within Their Community