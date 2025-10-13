Bhopal News: Row After Right-Wingers Urge Hindus To Shop For Diwali Within Their Community |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A controversy erupted here on Monday after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal put up posters at several places, appealing to Hindus todo their Diwali purchasing only at Hindu shops.

The posters urged theHindus to interact with members of their own community and purchaseitems from those who celebrated Diwali.

In the run-up to Diwali, the atmosphere of the state capital is charged withvibrant celebrations and festive fervour. However, a communal twist occurred as right-wing groups like the VHP and the Bajrang Dal launched acampaign using posters with the slogan “ApnaTyohar, Apno seVyavahar” (Celebrate your festival with your own people). These posters urge Hindus to support local businesses within their own community.

The posters were visible since Monday morning. However, as the controversy escalated, some of the posters, including a big one at the busyRangmahal Square in New Market area, vanished by around 2.30 PM.

Defending the move, VHP publicity chief (MadhdyaKshetra) Jitendra Singhinformed the Free Press, “The posters aim to support Hindus and createawareness in society.

The initiative was meant to strengthen cultural bonds.Our main purpose is that people should purchase Diwali items from poorHindu vendors of economically weaker section who run stalls, so that they may also celebrate Diwali. The posters do not differentiate between Hindus and Muslims in society. We wantto uplift the economically weaker section (EWS) of the Hindu community.”