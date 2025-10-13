 MP Cough Syrup Deaths: SIT, ED Conduct Multiple Raids In Chennai
MP Cough Syrup Deaths: SIT, ED Conduct Multiple Raids In Chennai

Investigations at the manufacturing facility revealed over 300 safety and regulatory violations

Updated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 10:56 PM IST
MP Cough Syrup Deaths: SIT, ED Conduct Multiple Raids In Chennai

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Chhindwara carried out raids at multiple locations in Chennai related to Sresan Pharmaceuticals on Monday.

The SIT reached Chennai along with the company’s owner, G. Ranganathan (75), and conducted searches at his Kodambakkam residence and the company’s manufacturing facility in Kancheepuram.

Ranganathan, who had been absconding since the deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh, was traced through electronic surveillance and arrested during a late-night operation around 1:30 am on October 9. He was brought to Parasia and presented in the Chhindwara Court on October 10. The court granted 10 days police remand.

Investigations at the manufacturing facility revealed over 300 safety and regulatory violations, including use of non-pharmaceutical grade chemicals. Crucial production records, drug samples and regulatory documents were seized during the searches.

Meanwhile, ED conducted simultaneous raids at seven locations across Chennai, including residences of senior officials of Tamil Nadu Drug Control Office. The action aims to trace financial transactions and potential proceeds of crime linked to the manufacture and sale of adulterated Coldrif cough syrup, which is alleged to have caused deaths of several children.

SP speaks
SP Chhindwara Ajay Pandey said the SIT left for Chennai on Sunday late evening and reached on Monday morning. The details of the investigation and raids have been kept confidential to ensure a smooth and thorough probe.

