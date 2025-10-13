Bhopal News: Jubin Nautiyal To Perform In MP Foundation Day Event |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Singer Jubin Nautiyal will perform at the MP Foundation Day function. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday reviewed the arrangements for the MP Foundation Day.

A three-day function will be held to celebrate the occasion. At the state-level function, a play on Vikramaditya will be staged on November 2 and 3.

There will be a presentation of the ‘Bhakti Padas’ composed on the life of Lord Krishna and a drone show on the theme of ‘Virasat se Vikas’. Yadav directed the officers to celebrate the foundation day on the theme of industry and jobs.

Yadav said special activities should be organised on Atma Nirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and Atma Nirbhar Madhya Pradesh (self-reliant Madhya Pradesh).

There should also be presentations on the dynamism brought to the economy by religious, cultural and tourism activities in the state, he said.

The innovative activities organised at the MP Foundation Day functions in the past two years should also be exhibited at the event, the Chief Minister said, adding that the occasion should be celebrated at the district headquarters and divisional headquarters across the state.

He further said various government schemes should also be included in the activities to be held at the foundation day functions. Rallies and conferences of the beneficiaries should also be organised as part of the event, he said. The achievements of the industrialists who have contributed to boosting the state’s economy should also be included in the event, he said.

Activities should be organised in all the districts to present achievements, he said. At the meeting, it was said that an exhibition on the lives of the public heroes should be held in Bhopal and at the district headquarters across the state.

Exhibitions on one district, one produce, King Vikramaditya and Ayodhya, the seals of Vikramaditya, his coins, temple architecture, and Indian saints will also be organised on the occasion.