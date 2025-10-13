MP News: 12-Year-Old Girl Dies While Digging Mud For Diwali Decorations As Mound Collapses In Sheopur

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A 12-year-old girl lost her life after a mud mound collapsed in Sheopur on Monday.

A women and children had gone to collect mud for cleaning and decorating their houses ahead of Diwali. The mound suddenly collapsed while they were digging mud.

Five others, including women and children, were injured in the incident.

The accident occurred in Lakshmanpura village under Vijaypur police station area of Sheopur district on Monday.

According to Vijaypur police station in-charge Rakesh Sharma, the women and children had gone to collect mud for cleaning and decorating their houses ahead of Diwali. While they were digging mud from an old mound near the village, it suddenly collapsed, burying six people under it. The collapse was so sudden that no one could escape.

Hearing the screams, villagers rushed to the spot and informed the police through Dial 112.

They began rescue efforts with their hands and tools, pulling the victims out of the debris. Unfortunately, 12-year-old Shivani, daughter of Pan Singh Kushwah, had already died by the time she was rescued.

The five injured were taken to the Vijaypur Community Health Center for treatment. Doctors said all of them are now in stable condition.

Injured persons:

Aashiki (8), daughter of Karan Kushwah

Anushka (11), daughter of Lalpat Kushwah

Yogesh (8), son of Manoj Kushwah

Mannu (8), son of Kedar Kushwah

Poonam (30), wife of Kedar Kushwah

Police have sent Shivani’s body for post-mortem and are investigating the incident.