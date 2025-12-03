Bhopal News: Speeding SUV Hits Scooter, Class 11 Student Dies

Bhopal News: Hit-and-Run; Speeding SUV Hits Scooter, Class 11 Student Dies | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A class eleven student died after being hit by a speeding SUV near Kamla Park under Shyamla Hills police station limits on Wednesday afternoon. The SUV driver tried to flee but was intercepted by commuters and police at the checking point on the VIP Road. A case has been registered against the SUV driver for causing death due to negligent driving, police said. The victim was later identified as Atif Hussain (17), son of Asif Hussain of Kamla Park area. Atif, a class 11 student at a private school, was returning home when the fatal accident took place.

Police said the speeding SUV was near Kamla Park when it hit the scooter which Asif was riding. The rider fell on the road bleeding profusely and was rushed to the hospital but the doctors there declared him dead upon arrival.

Meanwhile, the SUV driver tried to flee with the vehicle. However, the locals followed it and alerted the cops at the checkpoint on VIP Road.

A video of the SUV being intercepted also went viral on social media in which a woman was also seen sitting on the back seat. The driver and the vehicle were taken to Shyamla Hills police station. It is reported that the SUV was driven by the son of a builder of Kolar area.