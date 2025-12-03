Bhopal News: Two Stabbing Incident Causes Communal Flare-Up

Karnataka Shocker: 32-Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death By Husband In Front Of Teenage Daughter At Bengaluru Bus Stand | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya pradesh): Two youths were injured after they were attacked by a group of assailants belonging to a different community at Nagar Nigam Colony under Ashoka Garden police station limits late Tuesday night. The incident caused a communal flare up after activists of a Hindu organisation reached the spot and demanded immediate action against the attackers. A case of attempt to murder and other relevant sections has been registered, and the accused have been arrested, police officials said.

Ashoka Garden police station incharge Anurag Lal said Kartik and Anuj received severe injuries while some persons of the other group were also wounded. A case was registered in this connection and eight accused including four minors have been taken into custody.

According to reports, families of Kartik Yadav and Salim Khan had a dispute over parking their vehicles around a year ago. Since then, two families often clashed with each other.

On Tuesday night, there was an argument between them over the old issue resulting in a clash. The violence escalated after Salim Khan, Sarfaraz, Shabnam and four others armed with knives allegedly barged inside the house of Kartik Yadav. They stabbed Kartik and his brother Anuj. Soon, locals assembled and intervened. Ashoka Garden police reached the spot and took the injured to Hamidia Hospital for treatment. Heavy force was deployed in the area to avoid further confrontation.

President of Hindu Utsav Samiti Chandrashekhar Tiwari reached the spot with his supporters and demanded immediate action against the assailants. He claimed that the accused even assaulted the victims at the hospital.