 Indore News: High Court Directs Consideration Of Increment Benefit For Retired Employee
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalIndore News: High Court Directs Consideration Of Increment Benefit For Retired Employee

Indore News: High Court Directs Consideration Of Increment Benefit For Retired Employee

The bench referred to a recent Supreme Court ruling in Union of India vs M Siddaraj (decided on February 20, 2025), which clarified that an enhanced pension by adding one increment would be payable only from May 1, 2023 for similarly placed employees, unless they had earlier obtained a final judicial order.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 11:21 PM IST
article-image
MP News: HC Directs Consideration Of Increment Benefit For Retired Employee | representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed authorities to consider granting a pending annual increment to a retired government employee who superannuated on June 30, 2014.

The order was passed by a division bench comprising Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Binod Kumar Dwivedi while hearing a petition filed by Subhash Chandra.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Over 4,000 Retired BEST Employees Await Gratuity, Retirement Benefits Since August...
article-image

The petitioner argued that he completed a full year of service with good conduct before retirement and therefore became entitled to the increment that was due on July 1, 2014. He cited the Supreme Court judgment in Director (Admn) & HR KPTCL vs CP Mundinamani (2023), which held that the right to an increment crystallizes upon completion of the requisite service period, even if the date of accrual falls immediately after retirement.

The court also took note of the Madhya Pradesh Government’s Circular dated March 15, 2024, which mandates that employees retiring on June 30 or December 31 are eligible for the succeeding day’s increment.

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams Amit Shah For SIR Ahead Of Elections
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams Amit Shah For SIR Ahead Of Elections
TRAI Blocks 21 Lakh Mobile Numbers, 1 Lakh Entities For Spam & Fraud
TRAI Blocks 21 Lakh Mobile Numbers, 1 Lakh Entities For Spam & Fraud
Mumbai News: 24-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed After Being Hit By Water Tanker In Jogeshwari; Driver Arrested
Mumbai News: 24-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed After Being Hit By Water Tanker In Jogeshwari; Driver Arrested
Mumbai News: Husband Arrested For Allegedly Killing Wife After Violent Dispute In Borivali
Mumbai News: Husband Arrested For Allegedly Killing Wife After Violent Dispute In Borivali

During the hearing, the state government acknowledged that the circular was under implementation but submitted that delayed litigation should not entitle employees to arrears and interest for earlier periods.

The bench referred to a recent Supreme Court ruling in Union of India vs M Siddaraj (decided on February 20, 2025), which clarified that an enhanced pension by adding one increment would be payable only from May 1, 2023 for similarly placed employees, unless they had earlier obtained a final judicial order.

Following this precedent, the HC directed the petitioner to submit a detailed representation within 30 days, which must then be considered by the competent authority in line with clause (a) of the Supreme Court’s directions - meaning payment of pension with the added increment from May 1, 2023 onwards, without retrospective arrears before that date.

With these directions, the writ petition was disposed of.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Two Stabbing Incident Causes Communal Flare-Up

Bhopal News: Two Stabbing Incident Causes Communal Flare-Up

Indore News: Two Government Schools Relocated For Underground Metro Station

Indore News: Two Government Schools Relocated For Underground Metro Station

Indore News: High Court Directs Consideration Of Increment Benefit For Retired Employee

Indore News: High Court Directs Consideration Of Increment Benefit For Retired Employee

Bhopal News: Betul Police Foil Digital Arrest Bid, Save ₹74 Lakh From Cheaters

Bhopal News: Betul Police Foil Digital Arrest Bid, Save ₹74 Lakh From Cheaters

MP News: Political Appointment First List May Be Issued This Month

MP News: Political Appointment First List May Be Issued This Month