MP News: Political Appointment First List May Be Issued This Month

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The appointments in the BJP organisation are over. Now, it is the time to appoint party leaders in the government. BJP’s state unit president, Hemant Khandelwal, has set up his team by announcing the names of the office-bearers of the organisation.

Now, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is getting ready to adjust some leaders to the government through political appointments. A discussion over the issue has taken place between the Chief Minister, BJP’s state president, and the organisational general secretary, Hitanand Sharma.

Talks were also held with national co-organisational general secretary, Shiv Prakash. The RSS has also put its seal on the matter. According to sources, the list containing the names of those who got political appointments will be issued after the approval of the BJP’s central leadership this month.

Those who did not get a place in party organisation will be appointed in corporations, boards, and commissions. In the first phase, the appointments are not being made to the development authorities. According to sources in the BJP, those who were in the corporations and boards in the previous government will not be accommodated this time.

The BJP may prefer the new leaders to the old hands for the political appointments.

CM goes to Delhi, meets Nadda

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav suddenly left for Delhi on Wednesday. In the schedule, he had no plan to visit Delhi. Soon after reaching Delhi, Yadav met the party’s national president, JP Nadda. Yadav invited Nadda to lay the foundation of four medical colleges to be set up on the PPP mode in the Panna, Betul, Katni and Dhar districts of the state.