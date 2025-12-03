MP News: ED Attaches ₹2 Crore-Property Of Chhindwara Cough Syrup Case Director | File Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Enforcement Directorate has attached property worth Rs 2.04 crore belonging to director of Sresan Pharmaceuticals, whose Coldrif syrup led to deaths of more than 20 children in Chhindwara district, officials said on Wednesday.

Probe found the manufacturer used industrial-grade raw materials instead of pharma-grade, without proper quality checks, to prepare the medicine.

ED claimed officials of Tamil Nadu Drugs Control Department were in frequent touch with Sresan Pharmaceuticals and proprietor G Ranganathan, but annual inspections of the firm were not conducted.

Two flats in Chennai belonging to Ranganathan and his family members have been attached by the agency.

Earlier, Ranganathan was arrested by Chhindwara Police in October.

ED alleged SresanPharma indulged in rampant unfair trade practices to suppress manufacturing costs and increase profits, which constitute proceeds of crime under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.