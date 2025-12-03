MP News: Contempt Proceeding Filed In NGT Over Forest Department Permission For Kabir Yatra

MP News: Kabir Yatra; Contempt Proceeding Filed In NGT Over Forest Department Permission | representative image

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Contempt proceeding have been filed in National Green Tribunal for immediate action on the forest department's permission to about 5,000 people to travel by vehicles for Kabir Yatra without first establishing the mandatory rules for journey in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. The hearing will be held on Thursday, which is December 4, 2025. Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey has filed a contempt petition in NGT.

The NGT, in its order dated August 12, 2025, passed in response to petition filed by wildlife activist Ajay Dubey, had instructed the forest department to frame rules and guidelines for Kabir Yatra within 3 months. But chief wildlife warden Shubhranjan Sen issued a permit on November 25, 2025, allowing 4,000 to 5,000 people to undertake Kabir Yatra by vehicles.

Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey stated, "The core area of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve is a crucial habitat for tigers, elephants and leopards. Permitting thousands of people to travel by vehicles without any rules directly endangers the fragile ecosystem and the wildlife. This is not just negligence but a violation of NGT's judicial orders, the hearing for which is December 4 in NGT."