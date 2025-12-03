Bhopal News: ‘RSS effigy’ Row Sparks Clash At Bhopal Gas Tragedy March

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A clash broke out during a rally of gas victims on the 41st Bhopal Gas Tragedy anniversary over an alleged Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) effigy with Dow Chemical on Wednesday.

The rally turned into a heated political confrontation after RSS and BJP workers clashed with gas victims’ organisations over an effigy carried during the march. Police intervened, seized effigies and disrupted the gas victims’ procession.

Gas victims’ groups had organised a rally from Bharat Talkies under-bridge to Union Carbide Corporation (UCC) plant site. Tension escalated when participants carried effigies symbolising Union Carbide, Dow and RSS.

RSS and BJP workers alleged that one effigy portrayed an “RSS worker” and accused organisers of hurting religious and organisational sentiments. They confronted marching groups, demanding removal of the effigy and calling the act “provocative” and “anti-national.”

Gas victims’ organisations rejected these allegations, stating the effigy represented corporations responsible for the tragedy, not any group or organisation. They accused the BJP government of “protecting Dow Chemical” and obstructing efforts to hold guilty companies accountable.

Avani Sharma, RSS worker, said, “Display of RSS effigy hurt sentiment so we intervened. Police seized effigies. We have demanded these gas survivors should be booked under NSA. RSS always worked for gas victims during tragedy.”

Satinath Sarangi, gas victims’ activist, said, “We had not given any name to Khaki clad effigy. But in spite of that RSS and BJP workers intervened in our procession. Then police seized both the effigies – Khaki clad and Dow Chemical.”

Case filed

ACP Rakesh Baghel said, “Case under Sections 153-A and 180 of IPC has been registered against gas victims. After challan, there will be scope for NSA.”