MP News: Man Accuses Police Of Diluting Case After His Family Attacked With Sticks Over Land In Chhatarpur--VIDEO |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man has alleged that his family was brutally attacked over a land dispute and police weakened the case by turning it into a simple assault in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district on Wednesday.

A video of the incident has also surfaced, in which both groups can be seen beating each other with sticks. People are seen running behind one another in the street as the fight continues. In the same video, police personnel can also be seen trying to stop the clash and control the situation.

Watch the video below :

Two groups attacked each other with sticks over a land dispute in Chhatarpur’s Lavkushnagar area#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/pjqFbACt6Q — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 3, 2025

According to information, the victim, Narendra Rajput, has submitted an application to the Superintendent of Police, claiming that the local police station, in collusion with the accused, turned the case into a simple assault and even filed a cross-case against him.

The incident took place in Midhaka village under the Lavkushnagar police station area.

Narendra Rajput has demanded a fair investigation and strict action against the attackers, saying that several members of his family received serious injuries. The matter has created tension in the village, and the SP office has confirmed receiving his complaint.

According to the victim, the incident occurred around 11 am on March 1, 2025, while he was standing in front of his house. Rajkumar Rajput, Rahul Rajput, Anshul Rajput, Raja Sen, and Bhupat Rajput, all from the same village, attacked him with sticks. When Narendra resisted, he was hit on the head and elbow with sticks.

The victim's sons, Vikas Rajput and Shailendra Rajput, his daughter-in-law Hemlata, his mother, Bhuri Bai, and Gaurav Saxena, who tried to stop the attack, were also beaten and injured by the accused.

The victim says that several members of his family suffered serious injuries, and a report was filed at the police station. However, the police downplayed the matter and only filed charges related to simple assault.

The victim also alleged that the police colluded with the accused and attempted to weaken the actual incident by filing a cross-case.

Narendra Rajput has demanded that the Superintendent of Police conduct an impartial investigation, add appropriate charges against the accused, and ensure justice. Tension prevails in the village due to the incident. The Superintendent of Police's office has confirmed receipt of the application.