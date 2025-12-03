 MP News: Woman Naib Tehsildar Slaps Student Asking For Fertiliser Token In Chhatarpur; VIDEO Surfaces
Gudiya also accused officials of black marketing.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 01:26 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Woman Naib Tehsildar Slaps Student Asking For Fertiliser Token In Chhatarpur; VIDEO Surfaces | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a woman Naib Tehsildar allegedly slapping a student is being widely circulated on social media on Wednesday, causing an outrage among netizens.

The incident took place in Chhatarpur and the woman official was identified as Neetu Singhai. 

The student, identified as Gudiya, said she has been coming for fertiliser for the last two months but has not received it till date. 

‘Women would not be given tokens’

When she asked for a token, the officer reportedly told her that women would not be given tokens - only men would receive them. When she asked again, the officer allegedly slapped her.

Villagers say they have been facing a fertiliser shortage for nearly a month. Hundreds of women, according to Gudiya, stand in line from 2 am hoping to get fertiliser, but return empty - handed every day.

Gudiya also accused officials of black marketing. She claimed that around 15 trucks of fertiliser are kept in storage but are being sold illegally at higher rates. 

She alleged that Naib Tehsildar Neetu Singhai is involved and taking commission. She said tokens are distributed only once in 4 days and even after paying money, people are not receiving fertiliser.

‘People are misbehaving,’ says Singhai 

Responding to the media, Naib Tehsildar Neetu Singhai said the situation is chaotic because people are not following instructions. 

She claimed the villagers are misbehaving, pulling her dupatta and collar, and making videos from very close.

Journalists present at the spot questioned her, asking why proper arrangements were not made and why farmers were not receiving fertiliser on time. 

They pointed out that villagers have been waiting since early morning without food or water.

After this, the Naib Tehsildar turned away from the camera and walked off without answering further.

The video of the incident is now viral, and the situation in the area remains tense as villagers demand action.

(Inputs from FP News Service)

