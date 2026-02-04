Bhopal News: Railway 150 Structures Within 200m Of Kshipra, High Court Orders Removal | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed authorities to demolish illegal structures located within 200 metres of Kshipra river after a report submitted by the state government revealed that at least 150 structures were present in the restricted area.

Besides, the court has reiterated its interim ban on all construction activities within 200 metres of the river.

Hearing a writ petition filed by Satyanarayan against the Union of India and others, a Division Bench comprising Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi reviewed the State’s compliance report submitted following earlier court directions.

As per the report placed before the court, the State government has identified a large number of constructions that violate the Ujjain Master Plan-2025. The report states that 80 buildings have been found within the prohibited area in Zone-1, while 29 constructions were identified in Zone-2 and 34 in Zone-3. In addition, 13 constructions in Zone-6 were also found to be within 200 metres of the riverbank.

The court noted the submission of the State counsel that, in compliance with earlier interim orders, no fresh construction is currently being permitted within the restricted zone along the Kshipra river. The State further assured the court that action for removal of illegal constructions would now be undertaken in accordance with law and with due promptness.

During the hearing, advocate Baldeep Singh Gandhi, the counsel for the petitioner, pointed out an apparent procedural error, stating that an interlocutory application had been wrongly shown as “disposed of” by the Registry despite not being adjudicated. It was also informed that another application is pending consideration.

Taking note of these submissions, the court directed the Registry to verify the status of the applications and list them for hearing if they remain undecided. The State was granted time to file its reply to the pending application.

The matter has been listed for further hearing in the week commencing March 9. The court directed the State to submit, on or before the next date, a detailed report on the action taken for removal of all illegal and unauthorised permanent or temporary constructions within 200 metres of the Kshipra river.