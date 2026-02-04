MP News: State Government May Not Give Nod To Prosecute, Says Vijay Shah | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government is contemplating against giving approval for the prosecution of the minister, Vijay Shah, for his statement against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

The government has to take a decision over whether it should give approval for the prosecution and submit a reply to the Supreme Court, which is hearing the case on February 9.

Read Also Bhopal News: SIT Formed To Probe Electrocution Of Tiger And Tigress In Shahdol

The SIT sought the government’s permission to prosecute Shah under section 196 1 (A) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the party’s state president, Hemant Khandelwal, visited Delhi on Wednesday and discussed the issue with the senior leaders.

According to sources, the BJP is against giving permission to prosecute a minister of its government. But what the apex court says on the government’s decision is important.

The high court issued an order to lodge an FIR against Shah, but the SC stayed it and directed the government to set up an SIT probe.

In its inquiry, the SIT found Shah guilty and sought permission for prosecuting him.

The government had swept the SIT report under the rug for five months. But after the SC order, it became necessary for the government to take a decision on the minister.

Shah’s calling Colonel Sofiya a sister of terrorists sparked criticism across the country, but the BJP kept away from taking action against him.

The government is again trying to save him.