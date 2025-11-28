MP News: 23k Fertiliser Bags Worth ₹83 Lakh Go Missing In Bhind; Police Register Embezzlement Case | Representative Image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 23k bags of fertilisers went missing from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district, as reported on Friday.

The major scam came to light at the Double Deck fertiliser warehouse in the Lahar area of Bhind.

According to a complaint by the Cooperative Marketing Society, over ₹83.4 lakh worth of fertiliser has gone missing from the warehouse without approval or any distribution record.

Following this, the Lahar police have registered a case of embezzlement against the warehouse in-charge, Deepak Sharma and started an investigation.

Recently, farmers in the district had to wait in long queues for hours to get DAP and urea fertilisers. During this time, a video from Lahar showed police allegedly using sticks on farmers.

Amid this, it was discovered that thousands of bags of fertiliser were unaccounted for in the warehouse. Initial investigations confirmed the complaint, after which a case was filed.

Lahar SDM Vijay Singh Yadav had inspected the warehouse a few days ago. The investigation team found that records for around 23,000 bags of fertiliser in the Lahar area were missing.

The district administration said this irregularity indicates a major financial loss and possible large-scale misconduct. After discovering the irregularities, the Cooperative Marketing Society officially submitted a complaint to the police.

Lahar Station House Officer Shiv Singh Yadav said the matter is serious, and a case has been registered against the warehouse in-charge. Police are examining inspection reports, stock registers and distribution records.

The revelation of the scam has angered farmers, who are demanding strict action against the guilty.

Former opposition leader and ex-MLA of Lahar had earlier raised concerns over fertiliser distribution and had even written to the former Cooperative Minister demanding action.

Now, all eyes are on the investigation to see if the full extent of this large-scale scam is revealed.

(Inputs from FP News Service)