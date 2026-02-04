 Bhopal News: Excise Commissioner Suspends Licences Of Som Distilleries Units
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Excise Commissioner Suspends Licences Of Som Distilleries Units

Bhopal News: Excise Commissioner Suspends Licences Of Som Distilleries Units

The units replied that they had approached the Indore High Court, which stayed the punishment order. Any direct action could have amounted to contempt. The Additional Session Judge sought a legal opinion from the Advocate General, Jabalpur, which clarified that while the punishment was stayed, the licences could still be suspended.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 10:21 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Excise Commissioner Suspends Licences Of Som Distilleries Units | representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a decisive crackdown on illegal liquor operations, Excise Commissioner Abhijeet Agrawal on Wednesday suspended multiple licences of Som Distilleries Private Limited, Sehatganj (Raisen) and Som Distilleries and Breweries Limited, Rojrachak (Raisen) following allegations of fake permits and illegal transportation of liquor.

Read Also
MP News: Illegal Liquor Unit Operating At Govt Veterinary Department In Jablapur Busted;...
article-image

Som Distilleries Private Limited, Sehatganj, had its D 1 licence (No. 35/2021/0001), FL 9 licence (No. 35/2021/0003), CS 1 licences (Nos. 41/2025-26 to 47/2025-26), and CS 1-B licence (No. 35/2021/0014) suspended. Similarly, Som Distilleries and Breweries Limited, Rojrachak, faced suspension of FL 9 licence (No. 35/2021/0004), FL 9 A licence (No. 35/2025/0031), B 3 licence (No. 35/2021/0002), and DL 9 A of B 3 licence (No. 35/2025/0032).

The action, under Section 31(1) of the Madhya Pradesh Excise Act, comes after a December 23, 2023, verdict by Additional Session Judge, Depalpur, which imposed imprisonment and fines on accused, including Umashankar Sharma and G D Arora. Following the verdict, show-cause notices were issued to the distilleries asking why their licences should not be cancelled.

The units replied that they had approached the Indore High Court, which stayed the punishment order. Any direct action could have amounted to contempt. The Additional Session Judge sought a legal opinion from the Advocate General, Jabalpur, which clarified that while the punishment was stayed, the licences could still be suspended.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 2 Arrested For Facilitating ₹4.62 Crore ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam Targeting Elderly Woman
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 2 Arrested For Facilitating ₹4.62 Crore ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam Targeting Elderly Woman
Maharashtra Ministers React To NCP Merger Buzz, Sunetra Pawar's Swift Oath As Deputy CM Draws Mixed Views
Maharashtra Ministers React To NCP Merger Buzz, Sunetra Pawar's Swift Oath As Deputy CM Draws Mixed Views
Mumbai Metro Sees Digital Shift As 70 Per Cent Commuters Use Online Ticketing On Lines 2A And 7
Mumbai Metro Sees Digital Shift As 70 Per Cent Commuters Use Online Ticketing On Lines 2A And 7
Mumbai Coastal Road Project: Raymond And Jindal Bid To Develop Helipad At Worli Jetty Under PPP Model
Mumbai Coastal Road Project: Raymond And Jindal Bid To Develop Helipad At Worli Jetty Under PPP Model

After reviewing the legal position and powers under the Excise Act, the Excise Commissioner ordered suspension of all licences of both units.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Excise Commissioner Suspends Licences Of Som Distilleries Units
Bhopal News: Excise Commissioner Suspends Licences Of Som Distilleries Units
Bhopal News: National Green Tribunal Halts Illegal Mining In 9 MP Quarries, Orders Review Of 237...
Bhopal News: National Green Tribunal Halts Illegal Mining In 9 MP Quarries, Orders Review Of 237...
Bhopal News: Supreme Court Notice To NBEMS, NMC, Central Government On Zero Percentile In NEET PG
Bhopal News: Supreme Court Notice To NBEMS, NMC, Central Government On Zero Percentile In NEET PG
Bhopal News: Railway 150 Structures Within 200m Of Kshipra, High Court Orders Removal
Bhopal News: Railway 150 Structures Within 200m Of Kshipra, High Court Orders Removal
MP News: State Government May Not Give Nod To Prosecute, Says Vijay Shah
MP News: State Government May Not Give Nod To Prosecute, Says Vijay Shah