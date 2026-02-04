Bhopal News: Excise Commissioner Suspends Licences Of Som Distilleries Units | representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a decisive crackdown on illegal liquor operations, Excise Commissioner Abhijeet Agrawal on Wednesday suspended multiple licences of Som Distilleries Private Limited, Sehatganj (Raisen) and Som Distilleries and Breweries Limited, Rojrachak (Raisen) following allegations of fake permits and illegal transportation of liquor.

Som Distilleries Private Limited, Sehatganj, had its D 1 licence (No. 35/2021/0001), FL 9 licence (No. 35/2021/0003), CS 1 licences (Nos. 41/2025-26 to 47/2025-26), and CS 1-B licence (No. 35/2021/0014) suspended. Similarly, Som Distilleries and Breweries Limited, Rojrachak, faced suspension of FL 9 licence (No. 35/2021/0004), FL 9 A licence (No. 35/2025/0031), B 3 licence (No. 35/2021/0002), and DL 9 A of B 3 licence (No. 35/2025/0032).

The action, under Section 31(1) of the Madhya Pradesh Excise Act, comes after a December 23, 2023, verdict by Additional Session Judge, Depalpur, which imposed imprisonment and fines on accused, including Umashankar Sharma and G D Arora. Following the verdict, show-cause notices were issued to the distilleries asking why their licences should not be cancelled.

The units replied that they had approached the Indore High Court, which stayed the punishment order. Any direct action could have amounted to contempt. The Additional Session Judge sought a legal opinion from the Advocate General, Jabalpur, which clarified that while the punishment was stayed, the licences could still be suspended.

After reviewing the legal position and powers under the Excise Act, the Excise Commissioner ordered suspension of all licences of both units.