Bhopal News: 250 Cops Roped In, Reward Announced But No Trace Of Serial Knife Attacker | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite deploying nearly 250 police personnel from crime branch and local police stations and declaring a reward of Rs 20,000, officials have failed to identify or apprehend the suspect who has carried out three attacks on three women.

The alleged psycopath knife attacker who has been targeting young women at night is evading arrest even after seven days.

Three knife attacks on women were reported from Ayodhya Nagar and Piplani police station limits.

CCTV footages recovered from multiple locations revealed the suspect riding a bike without registration number plate with Mahakal written on its front mask. Officials claimed that due to poor image quality and blurred face, the identification has become difficult.

However, officials said that teams have tracked the suspect’s possible escape route using CCTV footage. After one of the attacks, the assailant allegedly moved from Indrapuri through JK Road towards Minal and then passed through Kolua, Roop Nagar Basti, Semra, Coach Factory area, Station Bajaria and Bhanpur before disappearing. Police have prepared a detailed route map and questioned more than 1000 suspects so far but no concrete leads have surfaced.

“Multiple teams are working on the case. The suspect’s face is not clearly visible in the footage, but we are verifying every possible route and angle,” said DCP Vivek Singh, adding that efforts to identify and arrest the attacker were underway.