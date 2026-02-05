 Bhopal News: 250 Cops Roped In, Reward Announced But No Trace Of Serial Knife Attacker
However, officials said that teams have tracked the suspect’s possible escape route using CCTV footage. After one of the attacks, the assailant allegedly moved from Indrapuri through JK Road towards Minal and then passed through Kolua, Roop Nagar Basti, Semra, Coach Factory area, Station Bajaria and Bhanpur before disappearing.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 12:11 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: 250 Cops Roped In, Reward Announced But No Trace Of Serial Knife Attacker | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite deploying nearly 250 police personnel from crime branch and local police stations and declaring a reward of Rs 20,000, officials have failed to identify or apprehend the suspect who has carried out three attacks on three women.

The alleged psycopath knife attacker who has been targeting young women at night is evading arrest even after seven days.

“Multiple teams are working on the case. The suspect’s face is not clearly visible in the footage, but we are verifying every possible route and angle,” said DCP Vivek Singh, adding that efforts to identify and arrest the attacker were underway.

