MP News: Illegal Liquor Unit Operating At Govt Veterinary Department In Jablapur Busted; Country-Made Liquor, Mahua Lahan Stored In Cans Seized

Illegal Liquor Manufacturing Unit Found In Jabalpur's Govt Veterinary Department; Busted

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Excise Department busted an illegal liquor manufacturing unit operating from a government veterinary department building in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district, on Friday.

According to information, the excise team of Sihora circle carried out raids at 2 places in the Sihora police station area under a special drive to stop illegal liquor production and sale, following the directions of the Jabalpur Collector.

First crack down

In the first raid at Dhangawan village, illegal country liquor was being made inside an old veterinary hospital building.

The building was locked, and excise officials opened it in the presence of veterinary department staff.

During the search, the team seized 25 litres of country-made liquor and about 1,050 kg of mahua lahan stored in 70 plastic containers.

Samples were taken and the remaining lahan was destroyed on the spot. Officials said misuse of a government building for illegal activity is also being probed.

Second raid

In the second raid at Badakheda village, excise officials raided the house of accused Murat Thakur.

They seized 40 quarters of masala liquor and 39 quarters of plain liquor kept illegally. The accused was booked under the Excise Act.

In total, five cases were registered under relevant sections of the Madhya Pradesh Excise Act, 1915.

The Excise Department said the campaign against illegal liquor will continue strictly and urged the public to inform authorities about such activities.

Women smash liqour bottles

On January 2, Jabalpur women carried out a maor protest against illicit liquor as they snatched crates of liquor from a smuggler and smashed the bottles on the road on Friday.

On January 2, Jabalpur women carried out a maor protest against illicit liquor as they snatched crates of liquor from a smuggler and smashed the bottles on the road on Friday.

The incident unfolded in the Sihora police station area after the illegal sale of liquor continued in Khirwa, Khamaria, and Bargi villages. Frustrated by the unchecked sale of illicit liquor in the area, villagers united to protest against the sale.