MP News: Retired Factory Worker Duped Of ₹4.5 Lakh In Jabalpur; Was Kept In Digital Arrest For 2 Days | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Yet another case of digital arrest was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur where a retired factory worker was cheated of ₹4.5 lakh in 2 days by cyber fraudsters, the police said on Friday.

According to information, the victim was identified as Mohan Singh. He received a WhatsApp call on December 5. The caller introduced himself as an ATS officer and accused the victim of having links with terrorists and money laundering.

The accused claimed that money related to money laundering had come into the victim’s bank account and threatened to arrest him. Out of fear, the victim was forced to stay at home and follow the fraudsters’ instructions.

Taking advantage of the same, the accused kept the victim under a so-called ‘digital arrest’ for 2 days.

The cyber criminals made him transfer ₹4 lakh through RTGS and took more money in other ways.

The next day, after reading a newspaper about a similar case in the city, the victim realised he had been cheated.

He informed his family and later filed a complaint at Khamaria police station and the cyber cell.

Police have registered a case in the matter and are investigating the case with cyber cell.

Such cases reported frequently

The recent case of digital arrest was reported in Gwalior on January 24. Here, a temple secretary was duped of ₹2.52 crore in a major cyber fraud case.

According to information, the victim was kept under digital arrest for nearly 15 days.

Gwalior Crime Branch arrested the main accused and kingpin of the fraud, identified as Uday Raj Vinagya, from Gwalior itself.

The victim, Swami Supritanand, secretary of Ramakrishna Ashram, was targeted by cyber criminals who cheated him through phone calls and online transactions.

Earlier, police had arrested 17 other accused in the case, but the mastermind had remained absconding.