MP News: Temple Secretary Duped Of Over ₹2 Crore After 15 Days Of ‘Digital Arrest’ In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A temple secretary was duped of ₹2.52 crore in a major cyber fraud case in Gwalior.

According to information, the victim was kept under digital arrest for nearly 15 days.

Gwalior Crime Branch has arrested the main accused and kingpin of the fraud, identified as Uday Raj Vinagya, from Gwalior itself.

The victim, Swami Supritanand, secretary of Ramakrishna Ashram, was targeted by cyber criminals who cheated him through phone calls and online transactions.

Earlier, police had arrested 17 other accused in the case, but the mastermind had remained absconding.

Police said more than ₹1.30 crore of the cheated money was transferred into Uday Raj Vinagya’s bank account. However, despite this, police were unable to arrest him for a long time.

The court later expressed strong displeasure over the slow investigation and asked the crime branch to submit answers.

After the court’s strict action, police arrested the accused. During questioning of earlier arrested accused Karan Vinagya, police came to know that Uday Raj was the kingpin and had received a large part of the cheated money.

ASP Crime Suman Gurjar said Uday Raj is originally from Nagda in Ujjain district. He had come to Gwalior to meet his lawyer, and police arrested him after receiving this information. He is being questioned on remand, and raids are being conducted at the locations mentioned by him to arrest more accused and recover the fraud money.

Police said Uday Raj used his agents to withdraw the cheated money and distribute it to different places. Police are also checking the bank accounts of Uday Raj and his family members. Large transactions have been found in the account of his mother, Hemlata. Police are now trying to find out his business activities, how many bank accounts he used, where his properties are, and how many people were involved in the cyber fraud.