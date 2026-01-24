 MP News: Temple Secretary Duped Of Over ₹2 Crore After 15 Days Of ‘Digital Arrest’ In Gwalior
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Temple Secretary Duped Of Over ₹2 Crore After 15 Days Of ‘Digital Arrest’ In Gwalior

MP News: Temple Secretary Duped Of Over ₹2 Crore After 15 Days Of ‘Digital Arrest’ In Gwalior

A temple secretary in Gwalior was duped of ₹2.52 crore in a cyber fraud after being kept under digital arrest for 15 days. Crime Branch arrested the kingpin Uday Raj Vinagya from Gwalior. Police said over ₹1.30 crore was transferred to his account. Further investigation and money recovery are ongoing.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 05:20 PM IST
article-image
AI Generated Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A temple secretary was duped of ₹2.52 crore in a major cyber fraud case in Gwalior.

According to information, the victim was kept under digital arrest for nearly 15 days.

Gwalior Crime Branch has arrested the main accused and kingpin of the fraud, identified as Uday Raj Vinagya, from Gwalior itself.

The victim, Swami Supritanand, secretary of Ramakrishna Ashram, was targeted by cyber criminals who cheated him through phone calls and online transactions.

FPJ Shorts
After Bangladesh, Pakistan To Boycott ICC T20 World Cup 2026? PCB Awaits Government Decision, Says Chief Mohsin Naqvi
After Bangladesh, Pakistan To Boycott ICC T20 World Cup 2026? PCB Awaits Government Decision, Says Chief Mohsin Naqvi
RSSB Lab Assistant Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Starts From January 27, Confirms RSSB Chairman Alok Raj; Check Details Here
RSSB Lab Assistant Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Starts From January 27, Confirms RSSB Chairman Alok Raj; Check Details Here
King Release Date: 'SRK Vs Aneet Padda', Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Set To Clash With Shakti Shalini At The Box Office During Christmas 2026 Weekend
King Release Date: 'SRK Vs Aneet Padda', Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Set To Clash With Shakti Shalini At The Box Office During Christmas 2026 Weekend
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Gomzy AKA Gautam Virani Returns To Smriti Irani's Show As Ranvijay's Lawyer- Watch Promo
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Gomzy AKA Gautam Virani Returns To Smriti Irani's Show As Ranvijay's Lawyer- Watch Promo

Earlier, police had arrested 17 other accused in the case, but the mastermind had remained absconding.

Police said more than ₹1.30 crore of the cheated money was transferred into Uday Raj Vinagya’s bank account. However, despite this, police were unable to arrest him for a long time.

The court later expressed strong displeasure over the slow investigation and asked the crime branch to submit answers.

After the court’s strict action, police arrested the accused. During questioning of earlier arrested accused Karan Vinagya, police came to know that Uday Raj was the kingpin and had received a large part of the cheated money.

Read Also
MP News: Lover Slits 24-Year-Old Woman’s Throat After Her Marriage Fixed With Other Man In Gwalior
article-image

ASP Crime Suman Gurjar said Uday Raj is originally from Nagda in Ujjain district. He had come to Gwalior to meet his lawyer, and police arrested him after receiving this information. He is being questioned on remand, and raids are being conducted at the locations mentioned by him to arrest more accused and recover the fraud money.

Read Also
MP News: Protests In Ratlam After Colonel Sofiya Qureshi Row Minister Vijay Shah Announced To Hoist...
article-image

Police said Uday Raj used his agents to withdraw the cheated money and distribute it to different places. Police are also checking the bank accounts of Uday Raj and his family members. Large transactions have been found in the account of his mother, Hemlata. Police are now trying to find out his business activities, how many bank accounts he used, where his properties are, and how many people were involved in the cyber fraud.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Temple Secretary Duped Of Over ₹2 Crore After 15 Days Of ‘Digital Arrest’ In Gwalior
MP News: Temple Secretary Duped Of Over ₹2 Crore After 15 Days Of ‘Digital Arrest’ In Gwalior
MP News: Lover Slits 24-Year-Old Woman’s Throat After Her Marriage Fixed With Other Man In Gwalior
MP News: Lover Slits 24-Year-Old Woman’s Throat After Her Marriage Fixed With Other Man In Gwalior
MP News: Elderly Couple Attacked With Axe, Their House Set Afire For Objecting To Land Encroachment
MP News: Elderly Couple Attacked With Axe, Their House Set Afire For Objecting To Land Encroachment
MP News: Constable Shoots Himself Dead During Duty At Chhindwara Police Line
MP News: Constable Shoots Himself Dead During Duty At Chhindwara Police Line
Madhya Pradesh January 24 2026, Weather Update: Expect A Warmer Republic Day As Intense Is Cold Off...
Madhya Pradesh January 24 2026, Weather Update: Expect A Warmer Republic Day As Intense Is Cold Off...