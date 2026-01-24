MP News: Lover Slits 24-Year-Old Woman’s Throat After Her Marriage Fixed With Other Man In Gwalior

AI Generated Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old woman died after her lover slit her throat after her marriage was fixed with another man in Gwalior.

The victim, Nisha Kushwaha, was murdered inside her house in the Girwai police station area. Police have arrested the accused, Samir, who was in a relationship with Nisha.

Nisha & Samir's Relationship

According to police, Nisha and Samir had been in a love relationship for a long time. When Nisha’s family came to know about the affair, they fixed her marriage somewhere else. This made Samir angry.

After the marriage was fixed, he also called Nisha’s fiancé and threatened him not to marry her.

Police said that on the day of the incident, Samir was seen roaming near Nisha’s house around 2 pm. His house is located just opposite Nisha’s home.

After killing her by slitting her throat, he fled from the area and switched off his mobile phone.

How did Samir got arrested?

During the investigation, police reached Samir’s house and found his brother there along with his mobile phone. His brother told police that Samir had left the phone at home before going away. After continuous efforts, police tracked and arrested Samir on Thursday. During questioning, he confessed to the crime.

The incident took place two days ago when an unknown person entered Nisha’s house and brutally killed her, leaving the family in shock. Neighbors and relatives rushed to the spot after hearing the news, and the police immediately began investigating the case.

A blood-stained stone was found at the spot. Police and forensic teams found signs of cruelty, and there was also an attempt to cut her ear, showing the brutal nature of the crime. Nisha was to get married in two months, which has left her family in deep shock and grief.

Further investigation in the case is ongoing, and police are collecting more evidence.