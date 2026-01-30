 Bhopal News: Transport Rules To Be Changed To Run Government Buses; Senior Secretaries Hold Meeting Over The Issue
The state government is set to amend transport rules ahead of launching Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Sewa. A committee of senior secretaries, chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Jain, discussed proposed changes. Amendments will cover route fixation, stoppages and city-village routes, before being sent to the cabinet. The move aims to regulate operations and benefit commuters.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 11:46 AM IST
Bhopal News: Transport Rules To Be Changed To Run Government Buses; Senior Secretaries Hold Meeting Over The Issue | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government is going to change several rules connected with transport before launching Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Sewa.

A meeting of the committee of senior secretaries, presided over by the Chief Secretary, Anurag Jain, discussed the amendments to be made in the rules. The senior secretaries suggested some amendments to the changes to be made in the rules.

The proposed amendments will be put up before the senior secretaries again. Afterwards, those amendments will be sent to the cabinet.

According to sources, the rules under the Transport Act will be changed to fix the routes, stoppage of the vehicles, and routes in the cities and villages. After the closure of the State Transport Corporation, the private operators are running the inter-state buses.

In such a situation, the transport rules have not been amended for a long time. With the amendment of these rules, the vehicles will be under control, and the common man will get the benefits, sources said.

